LONDON, March 5 The British subsidiary of Bank
of Beirut has been fined 2.1 million pounds ($3.2
million) and barred from signing up new customers from some
jurisdictions for 126 days after misleading the banking watchdog
over its financial crime controls.
In its first such sanction on a bank, the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Thursday that it had also fined two of
the bank's employees after Bank of Beirut (UK) Ltd repeatedly
provided misleading information when ordered to address concerns
about its financial crime systems and controls.
Anthony Wills, the former compliance officer, and internal
auditor Michael Allin have been fined 19,600 pounds and 9,900
pounds respectively after failing to deal with the regulator in
"an open and cooperative way", the FCA said.
Georgina Philippou, the FCA's acting director of enforcement
and market oversight, said that regulators depend on banks'
compliance and internal audit staff to act as a first line of
defence and to "show backbone" when challenged by colleagues.
"It is essential to consumer protection, market integrity
and the prevention of financial crime that we can rely on firms
giving us the right information at the right time," Philippou
said. "Bank of Beirut's failings impeded us and left it open to
the risk that it might be used for financial crime."
The bank, Wills and Allin cooperated with the FCA
investigation and qualified for a 30 percent reduction in their
original fines.
The bank, which was not immediately available for comment,
has been barred from signing up new customers from jurisdictions
that the FCA deems as being at a high risk of financial crimes
such as fraud, money laundering and the threat of terrorism.
The FCA does not disclose this list.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
