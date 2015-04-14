LONDON, April 14 Britain's financial regulator
has fined Clydesdale Bank 20.7 million pounds ($30.3 million)
for failings in how it handled insurance mis-selling claims,
representing its biggest ever fine related to the payment
protection insurance (PPI) scandal.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday the serious
failings at Clydesdale, owned by National Australia Bank
, occurred between May 2011 and July 2013.
It said Clydesdale provided false information to the
Financial Ombudsman Service in response to requests for evidence
of the records it held on PPI policies sold to customers.
($1 = 0.6842 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)