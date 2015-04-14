* Fine for failings in how bank handled claims
LONDON, April 14 Britain's financial regulator
has fined Clydesdale Bank a record 20.7 million pounds ($30.3
million) for failings in how it handled insurance mis-selling
claims, including providing false information to Britain's
financial ombudsman.
The fine is the biggest ever handed out by the Financial
Conduct Authority in relation to the payment protection
insurance (PPI) scandal, for which banks in Britain have set
aside more than 24 billion pounds to compensate customers.
The FCA found serious failings at Clydesdale, owned by
National Australia Bank, between May 2011 and July
2013.
It said the bank provided false information to the Financial
Ombudsman Service in response to requests for evidence of the
records it held on PPI policies sold to customers. The ombudsman
steps in when banks and their customers cannot reach agreement.
A team within Clydesdale's PPI complaint handling operation
altered records in a small number of cases to make it look as if
the bank had no relevant documents and deleted information
listing the products sold to some customers, the FCA said.
"The fact that Clydesdale misled the Financial Ombudsman by
providing false information about the information it held is
particularly serious and this is reflected in the size of the
fine," Georgina Philippou, acting director of enforcement and
market oversight at the FCA, said.
Clydesdale is the third bank to be fined for failings in its
complaint handling procedures. Lloyds was fined 4.3
million pounds in February 2013 and the Co-operative Bank
was fined 113,000 pounds in January 2013.
"We deeply regret any instance which led to the Financial
Ombudsman Service receiving incorrect or incomplete information
from us. These practices were not authorised or condoned by the
bank," Clydesdale's acting chief executive Debbie Crosbie said.
Clydesdale set aside another 420 million pounds for PPI
compensation in October last year, taking the total amount it
has set aside to 806 million.
The bank said on Tuesday that the full cost will not be
known until a review of past cases has been completed.
The policies were meant to protect borrowers in the event of
sickness or unemployment but were often sold to those who would
have been ineligible to claim.
NAB said in October it was looking at ways to exit the UK
market after several years of poor performance and after being
hit with high mis-selling charges.
($1 = 0.6842 pounds)
