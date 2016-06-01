LONDON, June 1 Britain's financial markets
regulator has fined CT Capital, a UK parent company for a group
of lenders and loan brokers, 2.4 million pounds ($3.4 million)
for "serious failings" in handling complaints about Payment
Protection Insurance (PPI).
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that
customers missed out on compensation they were entitled to after
CT Capital failed to put in place appropriate processes to deal
with 6,669 PPI complaints between May 2011 and November 2013.
Over the last five years, banks have set aside more than 28
billion pounds to meet compensation claims for PPI policies,
designed to protect borrowers in case of sickness or
unemployment. But policies were often found to have been sold to
people who would have been ineligible to claim.
The FCA said CT Capital took almost one year to follow rules
about how to handle such complaints and even after 2011, its
policies were flawed.
The effect on individual consumers was potentially
significant, the regulator said, noting that the average
compensation payment at the time was 5,959 pounds.
"Failing to handle complaints appropriately means that firms
risk treating customers unfairly for a second time and it's
important that firms get this right," said the FCA's head of
enforcement, Mark Steward.
An employee for CT Capital in Norwich, eastern England, said
the company was not making a comment.
Spurred by FCA "feedback" following a 2012 regulatory review
of PPI complaint handling, CT Capital overhauled its processes
in 2013, reviewed around 4,800 complaints that had been rejected
or not been fully paid out and, by January 2016, had paid around
74 million pounds in PPI compensation and interest.
The FCA last year fined Clydesdale Bank 20.6 million pounds
and Lloyds Banking Group 117 million pounds for failing
to handle PPI complaints fairly. The penalty imposed on Lloyds
was a record retail fine.
($1 = 0.6927 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)