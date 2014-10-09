LONDON Oct 9 Two former directors of Pritchard
Stockbrokers, a defunct broker and wealth manager, have been
fined and banned from the UK financial services industry after
failing to protect client money in the latest crackdown by
Britain's financial watchdog.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday that
the recklessness of managing director David Gillespie and
finance director David Welsby contributed to a loss of around
3.0 million pounds ($5 million) to Pritchard's clients by the
time the firm went into administration in March 2012.
The two men relied on an undocumented and opaque offshore
facility to correct losses in Pritchard's client money, the FCA
added, leading to a string of failings including client money
being wrongly used to pay for business expenses.
Pritchard also failed to inform the FCA about the shortfall
in client money.
Under FCA rules, client money has to be held in a segregated
client bank account, offering customers protection if companies
become insolvent.
Gillespie and Welsby both cooperated with the investigation
and have been fined 10,500 pounds and 14,000 pounds
respectively, after both claimed serious financial hardship.
Their fines were reduced from 144,000 pounds and 72,000 pounds
respectively.
Had Pritchard not entered administration, it would have been
fined 4.9 million pounds, the FCA said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6171 British pound)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)