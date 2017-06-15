(Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes to text)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, June 14 Planning documents detailing the
refurbishment of a residential tower block in West London where
at least 12 people died in a fire on Wednesday did not refer to
a type of fire barrier that building safety experts said should
be used when high rise blocks are being re-clad.
The local authority which owns Grenfell Tower in Kensington
declined to confirm whether fire barriers were installed on most
floors between the insulation panels attached to the exterior of
the building as part of the renovation.
Rydon Group, the construction company which undertook the
work, also declined to say whether they had been used, but said
the revamp "met all required building control, fire regulation
and health and safety standards."
"We are shocked to hear of the devastating fire at Grenfell
Tower and our immediate thoughts are with those that have been
affected by the incident," a Rydon spokesperson said in an
emailed statement.
The government department in charge of regulating building
work - the Department for Communities and Local Government - did
not respond to Reuters' questions, including whether such fire
barriers were required by law.
It later issued a statement saying "it would not be
appropriate to comment on the cause of the fire."
Legal experts declined to express an opinion on whether fire
barriers are required by law.
A 2012 planning document published by The Royal Borough of
Kensington and Chelsea, which included detailed diagrams of the
planned new panelling and the materials used in the new skin,
did not include reference to the barriers, according to a
Reuters review.
The only new cladding elements depicted or listed in the
"Sustainability and Energy Statement" were wall fixings,
exterior zinc panels and polyisocyanurate insulation panels.
It is not clear if the document represented the final design
used in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey 1970s
apartment block home to hundreds of residents, or whether fire
barriers recommended by industry bodies were installed.
Save for a few of the lower floors, Grenfell Tower was
engulfed in flames, trapping families in the upper storeys.
Witnesses said the flames spread quickly up the building as
most residents slept, and photographs later on Wednesday showed
an almost entirely blackened, smouldering shell.
The 8.7 million pound ($11.08 million) refurbishment was
completed last year. It involved the application of new external
cladding and replacement windows, with the aim of improving heat
and noise insulation, according to council documents.
The application of insulating layers to the outside of
buildings is common, but it is also recognized by some
architects and construction safety specialists as a potential
fire risk.
That is because the area between the new exterior panel and
the existing wall – which is usually filled with insulating
material – becomes a potential channel for flames to rise up
along the sides of the building, safety experts said.
The London Fire Brigade said it did not yet know the cause
of the fire.
"We have heard a number of theories about the cause of the
fire at Grenfell Tower," said the Royal Borough of Kensington
and Chelsea, the local authority which owns the block.
"All of these will be thoroughly investigated as part of the
formal investigation which has already begun," it said in a
statement.
Documents published by the Building Research Establishment
(BRE) and industry body the Insulated Render and Cladding
Association recommend that fire-proof barriers be installed at
each floor to make it harder for flame to travel up the gap in
between the new and old skins.
"There is potential for the fire to propagate throughout the
system if adequate fire barriers are not installed ... the
installation of fire barriers at each floor level above the
first floor level (i.e. starting with the second storey) should
be considered," the BRE said in a publication entitled "Fire
performance of external thermal insulation for walls of
multi-storey buildings".
Reuters was not able to determine how widely or how closely
these guidelines were followed in similar renovations, and it
was not clear what impact the guidelines would have had in the
case of Grenfell Tower.
The BRE is an organisation that provides safety guidelines
for the construction industry, and, although it does not have
regulatory powers, it is widely considered as the setter of best
industry standards.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)