LONDON, Oct 20 A fire at a British power station
close to London has closed a power generation unit, which could
exacerbate Britain's already constrained electricity supply as
winter approaches and demand rises.
While the fire that started on Sunday at Didcot B gas-fired
power plant around 70 miles (113 km) west of London has been
brought under control, one of two power generation units has
been taken offline, operator RWE npower said.
No-one was injured in the blaze.
RWE said the cause of the fire was not yet known and it was
too early to tell how long the unit will be out of operation.
"The affected part of the site will remain non-operational
until an investigation and repairs can take place," it said in a
statement.
The power station - which feeds a densely populated area
with few other power stations - produces 1,360 megawatts (MW) of
electricity, enough power for 1 million households. The unit
that has been shut down produces around half of that.
Britain is already at risk of an electricity supply squeeze
as the country's capacity margin - the spare capacity available
for planned and emergency use - could fall below 5 percent this
winter, which could push up wholesale electricity prices.
"The loss of (Didcot B) would not normally be a cause for
concern but UK energy policy has managed to engineer
historically low reserve margins as we head into winter,"
Liberum Capital utilities analyst Peter Atherton said.
"The loss of at least one unit from Didcot B may be
particularly problematic as it is located in the high demand
Thames Valley region where there are very few major power
stations," he said.
He added that Britain would probably escape a serious supply
crunch as long as there were no more unforeseen events affecting
large power stations.
FIRE BROKE OUT IN COOLING TOWER
RWE said the fire broke out on Sunday night in one of the
plant's cooling towers.
"The fire was brought under control during the night (...)
The fire brigade will remain on site during Monday morning for a
handover of the cooling towers back to the local RWE team," the
company said.
One unit of around 700-MW capacity at the site, Didcot B5,
has been taken offline. The other unit, Didcot B6, is still in
service.
"I've been reassured by National Grid that there is no risk
to electricity supplies," Britain's Secretary of State for
Energy and Climate Change, Ed Davey, said in a statement.
"My priority is to understand the cause of the fire and get
the affected unit back generating electricity as soon as it's
safe to do so," he added.
This is the third fire at a fossil fuel-fired power station
this year. After a fire in February, E.ON has decided
not to bring back online one 370-MW unit at its Ironbridge power
station in central England.
In July, two units at SSE's one-gigawatt (GW)
Ferrybridge coal plant in West Yorkshire were shut after a fire
broke out.
EDF Energy also took two of its nuclear plants
offline in August for inspections after a fault was found on one
of the reactors.
Together with Didcot B, these unplanned outages alone have
removed around 4.3 GW of capacity from the UK network, which is
around 7 percent of total electricity generation capacity.
There is also more capacity temporarily offline due to
planned maintenance or statutory outages.
Grid operator National Grid has announced
precautionary measures to keep the lights on, including a scheme
to encourage utilities to make idle capacity available and
paying offices and factories for reducing electricity use to
ensure supply to households.
