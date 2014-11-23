LONDON Nov 23 One of London's busiest railway
stations, Charing Cross, was evacuated on Sunday after a fire
caused by a suspected electrical fault, the British Transport
Police (BTP) said.
The incident generated a lot of traffic on social media, in
part because Britain raised its terrorism alert in August to the
second-highest level, saying Islamist militants operating in
Syria and Iraq posed the biggest security threat.
Pictures from the scene showed part of a stationary
passenger train on fire with a crowd looking on.
Nobody was hurt and there was no suggestion the incident was
malicious, a BTP spokesman told Reuters.
"At this stage this fire is believed to have been the result
of an electrical fault and there are no suspicious
circumstances," the spokesman said. "The station was evacuated
as a precaution and no-one was injured."
The London Fire Brigade said the fire was small, affected 5
percent of the train's front carriage, and had been brought
under control.
The incident caused disruption to train services. Charing
Cross, located not far from Trafalgar Square, was expected to
re-open later on Sunday.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)