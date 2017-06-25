(changes sourcing, adds ABI's confirmation)
June 25 The insurance industry warned the
British government of the dangers of flammable external surfaces
on buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire that killed
at least 79 people.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said in a
statement on Sunday it had been calling on the government to
review building fire-safety regulations since 2009 and warned in
May that combustible external cladding on high rises could cause
fire to spread.
The Financial Times first reported ABI's warning.
The British government said on Sunday that 60 high-rise
buildings had failed safety tests carried out since fire ravaged
the Grenfell tower block in west London on June 14.
On Friday some 4,000 residents were forced to evacuate their
homes in north London after the fire brigade ruled that their
blocks were unsafe.
The British government was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Thomas and Andrew Hay)