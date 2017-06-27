The burnt out shell of the Grenfell Tower apartment block in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

An apartment inside Grenfell Tower in north Kensington is seen in a handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain on June 18, 2017. Metropolitan Police Handout via REUTERS

Damage to Grenfell Tower is seen following the catastrophic fire, in north Kensington, London, Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Ninety-five buildings have failed safety tests introduced after at least 79 people were killed in a fire that ravaged a tower block in west London earlier this month, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

"Right now, we are at a position where 95 buildings in 32 local authority areas have now failed the tests and that remains a 100 percent failure rate," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister said there would need to be a major national investigation into what had gone wrong when cladding which is failing the tests had been fitted on buildings across the country over a number of decades."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)