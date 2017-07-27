FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police suspect corporate manslaughter over tower blaze - BBC
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 6:16 PM / a day ago

British police suspect corporate manslaughter over tower blaze - BBC

1 Min Read

Demonstrators protest against the Grenfell Tower fire outside a Kensington and Chelsea Council meeting at Kensington Town Hall in London, Britain July 19, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month said there are grounds to suspect that corporate manslaughter may have been committed by the local council, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds to suspect that each may have committed the offence.

"There are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter," the BBC quoted a letter from London police to residents of the tower block as saying.

Kensington and Chelsea Council did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

