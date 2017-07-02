FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says 181 high-rise buildings have failed safety tests after London fire
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
July 2, 2017 / 3:27 PM / a day ago

Britain says 181 high-rise buildings have failed safety tests after London fire

1 Min Read

Window cleaners work on a tower block on the Chalcots estate in Camden which has alumium cladding which the local council have decided to remove in light of the fire at the Grenfell Tower, in London, Britain, June 22, 2017.Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Some 181 high-rise buildings have failed safety tests carried out after a fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month, the British government said on Sunday.

Officials are conducting tests on some 600 high-rise buildings across England after fire ravaged the Grenfell tower block in west London on June 14.

The Department for Communities said in a statement that the cladding from 181 high-rise buildings in 51 local authority areas had failed tests.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kevin Liffey

