Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer stands guard near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The Sun newspaper on Friday listed 65 people who it said were still missing or feared dead in a London tower block fire which police said has left 17 people dead with the death toll expected to rise.

When asked on Thursday whether the death toll could exceed 100, London police commander Stuart Cundy said: "I'd like to hope that it isn't going to be triple figures."

