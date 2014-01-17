LONDON Jan 17 British transport company
FirstGroup has ordered a fleet of hybrid fuel-efficient
buses that will help the company cut costs and recover from a
difficult year where it had to raise cash and scrap its final
dividend.
FirstGroup, the leading public transport operator in Britain
and North America, said the 70 million pound ($114.41 million)
order for 425 buses included 274 fuel-efficient models that use
10 percent less fuel.
The company, which operates services in 40 towns and cities
across Britain, said the order was the biggest by a company for
buses outside London.
"These vehicles last for 15 years," Giles Fearnley, Managing
director of the company's British bus division, told Reuters.
"So you are looking at phenomenal fuel consumption over that
time so you're saving several tens of thousands of pounds over
the whole life of the vehicle."
FirstGroup, which also runs train services in Britain, was
hit in 2012 when it lost a lucrative deal to run the West Coast
Main Line railway.
U.S. activist investor Sandell Asset Management on Wednesday
reiterated a call first made in December for FirstGroup to spin
off and list the U.S. business, which owns yellow school buses
that operate across the country, on the stock market.
The company, which was forced to raise 615 million pounds in
May to avoid its credit rating being cut to "junk", said some
15,000 buses were now equipped with wireless internet which had
proved popular with customers.
FirstGroup is due to give a trading update on Friday and
Fearnley said this would show a strong rise in customer demand
at the transport group as innovations such as wireless internet
enticed customers. "You'll see really strong growth coming
through and we see that continuing as the bus product becomes
ever more attractive."
Fearnley said British buses were core to the FirstGroup
business.
The new buses, which are also quieter than the older models,
will take the company's total investment to 2,000 new vehicles
over four years. Northern Irish-based firm Wrightbus will
construct the bulk of the new models, including the hybrid
buses, with only six vehicles out of the total 425 to be built
abroad.