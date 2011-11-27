(Adds quotes, background)
* Policymaker says October QE was minimum needed
* Global economic outlook most uncertain he has known
* Says British economy vulnerable to a shock
LONDON, Nov 26 Bank of England policymaker
Paul Fisher said the central bank's latest 75 billion pound
($116.13 billion) cash injection into the economy was the
minimum it needed to do and he thought it may need to add to it.
"I still think we might need to do some more," Fisher, the
central bank's executive director for markets, told the Sunday
Times newspaper in an interview.
Most economists say the BoE will pump a further 50 billion
pounds into the economy in February when the current programme
of purchases of British government debt, announced in October,
comes to a close.
The central bank sharply downgraded its expectations for
growth and inflation for 2012 in its latest projections this
month, signalling it may further expand its 275 billion pound
asset purchase programme.
Fisher said he had supported the October decision to restart
quantitative easing because he had been concerned about the
worsening state of the British economy since a marked slowdown
at the end of 2010.
"I was trying to keep it on the table throughout the year
because I was conscious of this deteriorating picture," he said.
"For me it was a timing thing. I voted for 75 billion pounds
because I thought it was the smallest amount I was absolutely
sure we needed to do."
For the moment the BoE's policymakers see no case for
increasing monetary stimulus before February, according to
minutes of their Nov. 9-10 rate setting meeting, despite a
rising chance of a worst-case outcome for the euro zone crisis.
But looking ahead, the minutes said they were split on the
likelihood of a further increase when its asset purchases were
completed by the time of February's meeting.
Fellow BoE policymaker Martin Weale last week said he backed
further quantitative easing in February unless the economy
improved.
Fisher indicated that he saw a limit to the potential size
of the asset purchase programme.
"We're buying at the right sort of rate the market can
supply," he said. "Suppose we went to the extreme and doubled to
400 billion pounds. If we had done that and it still wasn't
working, I think we would want to stop and try something else."
He backed finance minister George Osborne's deficit-cutting
austerity programme, which has ensured the confidence of
international markets during the euro zone crisis but bars the
government from boosting the economy with additional spending.
"It is important ... that we are seen to have a grip on our
domestic fiscal position," Fisher said. "It is important that we
have a fiscal consolidation programme that convinces the
markets."
But he said global economic conditions were serious and the
outlook was unclear.
"It is more uncertain than at any time I can remember in
terms of what is going to happen and how the world is going to
look," he said.
For Britain's economy, he added, "things aren't falling off
a cliff - it is quite evenly balanced - but we are quite
vulnerable to a shock."
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tim Castle)