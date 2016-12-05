Dec 5 The British Insurance Brokers' Association
(BIBA) said it had launched an insurance scheme that provided
flood cover for businesses, after the government backed a
similar scheme for homeowners earlier this year.
BIBA said the scheme, available only to its members and
backed by Lloyd's underwriting, will provide insurance for
commercial sites and rental properties in areas at risk from
flooding.
The scheme was developed with risk information provider
Landmark, broker Guy Carpenter and Randall & Quilter Investment
Holdings Ltd.
BIBA started working on the insurance cover following
criticism that the government-backed Flood Re reinsurance scheme
focused only on household insurance.
Flood damage in Britain from winter storms last year
resulted in claims from more than 15,000 homes and businesses
and could lead to pay-outs of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion),
the Association of British Insurers estimated in May.
($1 = 0.7872 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)