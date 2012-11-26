LONDON Nov 26 Britain has refused to provide
financial backing to a planned fund to subsidise insurance for
households in flood-prone regions, potentially leaving 200,000
at-risk homes without protection, insurers said.
The British government has told the insurance industry it
will not put up an overdraft facility for the fund, leaving
talks over the scheme at an impasse, the Association of British
Insurers said on Monday.
"The government has indicated it will not provide any
temporary overdraft facility for the insurance industry's
not-for-profit scheme, which makes it very difficult to go
ahead," ABI director of general insurance Nick Starling said.
The breakdown in talks comes amid heavy flooding across
England, with 500 properties affected since Wednesday, according
to Britain's Environment Agency.
Over 200 flood warnings were in place in England and Wales
on Monday after days of heavy rain, indicating that further
flooding is expected.
Reuters reported last week that a government refusal to
provide a financial backstop had cast doubt over the flood
insurance subsidy plan.
Britain's biggest home insurers include Aviva, RSA
and Direct Line.