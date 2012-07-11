* Levy would not push up policyholder costs-Spelman
* Talks with on new flood insurance deal "advanced"-ABI
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, July 11 British households may have to
pay a levy on their home insurance premiums to subsidise flood
cover for those in high-risk areas, Environment Minister
Caroline Spelman said on Wednesday.
The proposed charge is designed to ensure homes in
flood-prone areas can buy affordable cover after the expiry next
year of a deal under which insurers cut prices for at-risk
customers in return for increased government spending on flood
defences.
Record rainfall over the last three months has brought
repeated flooding to parts of Britain, prompting warnings from
analysts that insurers may miss profit targets because of a
surge in claims.
A government advisory panel warned on Wednesday that the
risk of flooding in England could increase fourfold by 2035
unless more action to deal with the impact of climate change was
taken.
With further heavy rain forecast this week, Britain's
environment agency had issued five flood warnings by midday on
Wednesday.
"The government and insurers are determined to see insurance
premiums remain affordable, particularly in light of the
pressure household budgets are currently under and the pattern
of flood events we have seen over recent years," Spelman said in
a statement.
She said a flood levy, under discussion between the
insurance industry and government, would not push up premiums as
insurers already fund cheap deals for flood-prone homes through
higher prices for customers who are not at risk.
But making the charge explicit and applying it across the
industry would prevent individual insurers from seeking a
competitive advantage by refusing flood cover to people living
in at-risk regions.
Spokeswomen for the Association of British Insurers and the
Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs (Defra)
declined to comment on the likely size of the levy.
Insurers and Defra officials have been in talks for months
over ways to ensure at-risk homes can continue to buy affordable
cover once the current deal expires in June 2013.
The government has said it does not want the new arrangement
to impose further costs on taxpayers or policyholders.
"We have done a lot of work on this issue and are currently
at an advanced stage in our discussions," ABI director of
general insurance Nick Starling said.
One option under discussion is a reinsurance programme,
dubbed Flood Re, which would take on some the insurance
industry's flood risk in return for a premium, and which would
rely on a taxpayer-funded backstop in the event of an extreme
flood.
Britain has been hit by several bouts of severe flooding in
the last 10 years, with one in the summer of 2007 costing the
insurance industry about 3 billion pounds ($4.65 billion).
There are about 200,000 homes in regions at risk of
flooding, according to the ABI.
Britain's biggest home insurers include RSA, Aviva
and Royal Bank of Scotland's Direct Line.