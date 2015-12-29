* May overtake 2007 floods for damage with more rain
expected
* Aviva, Direct Line, RSA, AXA say too soon for cost
estimates
* Many victims would not be covered by 'Flood Re' scheme
LONDON, Dec 29 Insurers are facing some of the
costliest British floods on record as large parts of northern
England, already inundated, brace for more heavy rain.
Accountants estimate that insurers are currently facing a
bill of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) after towns,
cities and countryside were deluged in recent days in the worst
floods in Britain since 2007. However the damage looks set to
rise with a storm forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
"With more storms on the way it could get towards as large
as anything that we've had in recent history, certainly in terms
of insured loss," said Simon Waller, managing director at JBA
Risk Management, which assesses flood risk for companies and
governments globally.
Around 6,700 properties have been damaged so far according
to the Environment Agency, with accountancy firm KPMG estimating
the total economic impact of the floods will be more than 5
billion pounds.
Typical flood insurance claims tend to be around 30,000
pounds though can often run as high as 130,000 pounds, JBA said.
But the outlook for more rain, along with difficulties
accessing some of the affected areas, mean most insurers say
they cannot yet provide detailed estimates on the scale of the
claims they are facing.
Aviva, RSA, AXA and Direct Line
, among the insurers facing payouts, said it was still
too early to give an idea of the cost given the current weather
forecasts.
NFU Mutual, which insures more than 75 percent of UK
farmers, said on Tuesday that its initial estimate for claims
from the weekend's flooding was between 5 million and 10 million
pounds, but that this figure would likely rise.
"The threat of severe flooding this month, particularly in
the North and North West, has been continual and shows no signs
of abating in the short term," said Amanda Blanc, chief
executive of AXA & Ireland General Insurance in a statement.
Floods and storms in 2007, which hit north-east, central and
southern England and Wales, cost insurers a total of 3 billion
pounds according to the Association of British Insurers.
There are nine severe flood warnings in place in northern
England, meaning there is a danger to life, while there are
lesser warnings in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales due to
the forecasts of further rain.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
The scale of damage along with the increasing frequency of
floods, is casting doubt on the capacity of a government-backed
insurance plan to protect against future catastrophes.
Flood Re, a government and industry sponsored insurance
vehicle which helps ensure flood cover for high-risk properties,
is due to launch in April. But with water now hitting homes and
businesses which were either not insured or previously
considered less risky by insurers, there is a question about how
many of the current floods' victims would have been covered
under the scheme.
"I think there will be a lot of political pressure following
the floods because there are a number of properties,
particularly small businesses that are excluded from Flood Re,
who probably are suffering very badly," said JBA's Waller.
Prime Minister David Cameron defended the government's
record on flood defences during a visit to York on Monday, where
large parts of the historic city are under water. Cameron said
it had committed to spend 2.3 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) over
the next six years, and he would consider doing more.
But the Environment Agency, which is responsible for
handling the response to floods, has said Britain needs a
"complete rethink" of its defences as the country moves from
"known extremes to unknown extremes" in weather patterns.
Insurers say that as well as improving defences, buildings
now need to be constructed to better withstand flood waters.
"It is abundantly clear that creating greater resilience to
the impact of floodwaters is as important as prevention if we
are to adapt to what increasingly appears to be the new normal,"
said AXA's Blanc.
($1 = 0.6748 pounds)
