* UK brokers looking at business flood insurance, no details
yet
* Follows expected 1.3 bln stg claim hit from recent storms
* Businesses currently excluded from Flood Re scheme
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 12 British insurance brokers are
working on ways to make flood insurance more affordable for
small businesses, following criticism that a government-backed
scheme launching this year focuses only on household insurance.
Brokers help insurers by modelling the risks of natural
catastrophes, although this is becoming harder as climate change
sees floods across the globe increase in severity and affect new
areas.
The need to act in Britain is acute as storms over the last
few weeks will trigger 1.3 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in
insurance payouts to households and businesses, the Association
of British Insurers (ABI) said.
Policyholders have made nearly 15,000 claims for property
damage, with more than 5,000 claims from businesses, it added.
While households in flood-prone areas will be able to get
cheaper insurance after launch of the Flood Re reinsurance
scheme in April, partly-funded by an industry levy, small
businesses have complained that they are excluded.
The British Insurance Brokers' Association, however, said it
was working on flood insurance for small and medium-sized
businesses after raising the issue of those excluded from Flood
Re last year.
"We are looking to see if we can put a commercial
proposition together," said Graeme Trudgill, executive director
at BIBA, adding that plans would involve large insurance brokers
and would not require a levy on insurers.
He declined to give further details about the plans or a
launch date.
FLOOD RE SCHEME
Even before this year, five of the six wettest British
winters on record have taken place since 2000, the ABI said,
driving up the cost of household insurance by as much as four
times and prompting the government to set up Flood Re.
Flood Re enables insurers to buy reinsurance policies and so
offer cheaper household cover. The scheme is financed by the
reinsurance premiums and also by a 180 million pound annual levy
on insurers, which they may choose to pass on to households
across the country.
Flood Re could reduce the premiums of some households in
flood-prone areas by thousands of pounds, consultants PwC said.
The Federation of Small Businesses called last month for its
members to be included in Flood Re, saying research in 2015
indicated 75,000 smaller businesses in flood risk areas were
finding it difficult to find affordable insurance and 50,000
were refused.
While Mike Cherry, the FSB's national policy director, was
open to other potential solutions besides Flood Re, he wanted to
see "rapid progress" from the insurance industry and ministers.
($1 = 0.6887 pounds)