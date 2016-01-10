* Govt promises more flood defence spending after storms
LONDON, Jan 10 Britain's wettest December in a
century could herald brighter prospects for UK engineering and
infrastructure stocks this year as companies bid for contracts
to repair storm damage and boost the nation's flood defences.
Floods across northern England and Scotland have damaged
thousands of homes and businesses, with analysts at U.S. bank
Citigroup and brokerage Canaccord estimating total economic
losses at more than 3 billion pounds ($4.4 billion).
While insurance stocks such as RSA and Aviva
have suffered, down 7.3 percent and 6.8 percent respectively
since Nov. 30, fund managers and analysts see potential upside
for the likes of engineering firm Kier Group, which
carries out road repairs, and Renew Holdings, whose
subsidiary Amco provides services to track maintenance company
Network Rail.
Pipe manufacturer Polypipe and paving company
Marshalls are also likely to be in the running for
contracts from local authorities, according to investors with
holdings in the sector.
Even retailers such as DFS Furniture and Dunelm
are tipped to benefit from the refurbishment work.
The impact on the stocks has so far been mixed: since Nov.
30, both Polypipe and Kier are down around 4 percent, although
outperforming the broader FTSE All-Share index, which
has lost 6.4 percent in the same period. Marshalls is up 0.6
percent and Renew has rallied 6.6 percent.
The full economic implications of the floods will take
longer to unfold. Visiting the inundated city of York on Dec.
28, Prime Minister David Cameron said the government was already
committed to spending 2.3 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) on flood
defences over the next six years, and would consider doing more.
Days later, he promised a package of more than 40 million
pounds.
"If there is a policy move to spend a lot more on flood
defences, that could be good for some of the infrastructure
players," said Eric Moore, manager of the Miton Income Fund, who
holds shares in Kier.
The UK housebuilding sector, which includes stocks such as
blue-chip Taylor Wimpey, was one of the best-performing
areas of the market in 2015, with the Thomson Reuters UK
Homebuilding Index gaining around 40 percent.
Post-flood rebuilding could give them a second wind in 2016, as
repair work is expected to boost construction activity in the
first quarter.
"On balance, the (economic) downsides in Q4 will be broadly
neutralised by the upsides in Q1," said Kallum Pickering, senior
UK economist at Berenberg.
The UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index showed growth
in the construction industry gained momentum in December, rising
from November's seven-month low. Civil engineering, however,
contracted for the first time since April.
"I would expect construction stocks to continue to do well
with the prospect of further work to come from the rebuilding of
those areas affected by the flooding," said Derek Mitchell, UK
Opportunities fund manager at Royal London, whose portfolio
includes Kier and engineering contractor Keller Group.
Apart from the planned flood-related spending, investors are
encouraged by other government building schemes, such as the
100,000 discounted homes promised during Cameron's election
campaign last year.
"It's more likely that some smaller, unlisted and unheard-of
builders will be brought in to actually do the work ... support
services for construction we see as having quite a broad-based
benefit to it," said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager
at Charles Hanover Investments.
About 80 billion pounds' worth of major infrastructure
projects are planned up to 2020, analysts said, some of which
are still up for grabs.
Besides the flood repair work, they pointed to schemes like
the Thames Tideway Tunnel plan, London's new "super-sewer", and
projects for new nuclear reactors and high-speed rail links.
Royal London's Mitchell sees potential gains for many
construction stocks: "I think they can see the sunny uplands and
(there is) enough work for them now to do well."
($1 = 0.6889 pounds)
