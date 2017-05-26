A plant is displayed during the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

A sterculia mexicana is displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

A display by the National Chrysanthemum Society is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

A display by the National Chrysanthemum Society is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

Alium flowers are displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

A Hippeastrum is displayed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

A flower is seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

Flowers are displayed during the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martine

Flowers are seen during the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martine/Files

LONDON Britain's most prestigious flower show is taking place this week with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of floral delights from Alium to Zantedeschia.

The highlight of Britain's horticultural calendar, the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London's sprawling Royal Hospital complex features a host of elaborate gardens designed by experts and is famous for its unusual installations.

(For a photo essay featuring a closer look at the blooms, click here: reut.rs/2rXbnfg)

The event is also one of the staples of the city's spring social calendar, with celebrities including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench in attendance this year.

The Royal family are also perennial visitors - the Queen made her annual visit this week and the Duchess of Cambridge was also pictured browsing the blossoms.

The show ends on Saturday, and organisers said it was expected to attract around 165,000 visitors.

(Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London, editing by Ed Osmond)