A visitor looks at a display at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London, Britain, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) talks with exhibitors as she views a parterre at the Hillier garden display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 22, 2017. The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public this year from May 22. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22, 2017. The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public this year from May 22. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), talks to an exhibitor as she visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 22, 2017.The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public this year from May 22. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), talks to an exhibitor (R) as she visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain on May 22, 2017. The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public this year from May 22. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON A secret garden and model erupting volcano are among the main attractions of this year's Chelsea Flower Show, Britain's premier gardening show which is enticing royalty and celebrities alike this week.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to visit the show in Chelsea, a prosperous area of central London, on Monday, while media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Judi Dench were among visitors ahead of the show's official opening on Tuesday.

The show, which is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), will run from May 23-27, and is expected to draw around 165,000 visitors in total. The RHS said tickets sold out two weeks in advance of its opening.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Pritha Sarkar)