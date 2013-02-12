* Slaughterhouse, meat company searched in inquiry
* Rogue suppliers accused of substituting horse for beef
* EU officials meet on Wednesday to discuss growing scandal
* French prosecutors open judicial investigation
(Recasts after slaughterhouse raid, adds France inquiry)
By Michael Holden and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Feb 12 British police and regulators
raided a slaughterhouse and a meat processor on Tuesday
suspected of selling horsemeat as beef, expanding a Europe-wide
scandal that has shocked consumers and exposed flawed food
safety controls.
In Paris, French prosecutors opened a preliminary judicial
investigation to determine whether fraud was committed in the
growing scandal.
The prosecutor's office said a judicial inquiry had been
opened in the northeastern city of Metz on Monday, but
subsequently it was transferred to Paris, where national issues
of food security are investigated.
In Britain, the raids on companies were the first by
officials investigating horsemeat supplies in a country where
the issue has angered consumers and led to several big retailers
pulling contaminated products from their shelves.
While it is not illegal to sell horsemeat in Britain, eating
it is virtually taboo. The British government said anyone found
to have fraudulently sold horsemeat should be prosecuted.
"It is totally unacceptable if any business in the UK is
defrauding the public by passing off horsemeat as beef,"
Britain's Environment Secretary Owen Paterson said. "I expect
the full force of the law to be brought down on anyone involved
in this kind of activity."
The Food Standards Agency, the British regulator, said it
had suspended operations at an abattoir in northern England and
a meat processing company in Wales while it investigates whether
they were involved in horsemeat being missold as beef for kebabs
and burgers.
The scandal, affecting a growing number of European
countries and retailers, began in Ireland when horsemeat was
found in frozen beef burgers. The inquiry has implicated
companies across Europe, from France and the Netherlands to
Cyprus and Romania.
Britain's Paterson is due to meet European Union officials
in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
The issue came to light on Jan. 15 when routine tests by
Irish authorities discovered horsemeat in beef burgers made by
firms in Ireland and Britain and sold in supermarket chains
including Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer.
Concern grew last week when the British unit of frozen foods
group Findus began recalling its beef lasagne on
advice from its French supplier, Comigel, after tests showed
concentrations of horsemeat in a range from 60 to 100 percent.
MEATBALLS WITHDRAWN
In a separate development on Tuesday, upmarket British
retailer Waitrose, part of the John Lewis group,
withdrew packs of frozen beef meatballs after tests suggested
they might contain pork.
"The meatballs are safe to eat but pork is not listed as an
ingredient and should not be part of the recipe," it said.
Rogue suppliers are suspected of trying to increase their
margins by passing off cheap horsemeat as more expensive beef.
Food experts say globalisation has helped the industry grow,
but has also created a complex system which has fuelled the risk
of adulteration through neglect or fraud.
Mark Woolfe, a former senior food safety official, said the
European Commission's decision to reclassify a product which
closely resembled mince as "mechanically separated meat" had
forced suppliers to seek cheaper alternatives.
"Manufacturers who were using that for value products had to
leave the UK food chain and go and look at overseas suppliers at
a price similar to desinewed meat or even lower," he said.
In France, frozen food seller Picard became the latest
French retailer to recall lasagne and other meals from its
stores on Tuesday after discovering horsemeat in packaged foods
advertised as beef.
An initial investigation by French authorities revealed that
the horsemeat that made its way throughout the supply chain to
Britain and France originated from a Romanian abattoir.
On Monday, Romania's prime minister denied that any Romanian
companies had committed fraud in the affair.
More cases are expected to emerge during tests on processed
beef products in Britain, with results due on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Maria Golovnina and Costas Pitas in
London and by Gerald Bon in Paris, Editing by Michael Roddy)