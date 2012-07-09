* Report criticised for 'woolly' proposals
* UK food system must change to cope with rising demand
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 10 A UK government project to
overhaul the UK's food system to meet rising global demand
without harming the environment, yet keeping prices affordable,
drew criticism for its lack of clear time lines and targets.
The Green Food Project, a partnership between government,
farming and food industries and environmental and consumer
organisations, outlined how food production and consumption
could change across various sectors and geographical areas.
The WWF environmental group said that the project's
recommendations - for improvements in areas such as research and
technology, investment, land management, waste and consumption -
were too vague. "WWF felt some of the project's recommendations
were woolly in places and lacked specific targets and
milestones," it said in a statement.
However, UK farming minister Jim Paice insisted that the
project was a "first step" in a long-term plan to make radical
changes to the UK's entire food chain.
"We're not talking about setting Soviet-style targets, but
an overall approach in which the whole food chain pulls
together," he said.
The project called for "much more detailed discussion" on
consumption, including the sustainability of meat consumption
and animal feed. It stopped short, however, of making more
concrete recommendations.
CALL FOR ACTION
"The establishment of a consumption forum is a useful
initiative, but this has to be much more than just a talking
shop," said Mark Driscoll, head of WWF-UK's food programme. "It
must report back with clear recommendations and a timetable for
action from government, business and civil society."
A UK government report last year estimated that food
production would need to increase by 70 percent to meet demand
from a global population that is forecast to rise to nine
billion by 2050, from seven billion today.
Rapidly developing economies such as China, India and Brazil
are fuelling growing demand for food, energy and water, while
obesity and the amount of waste in the West are on the rise. At
the same time, diets across the world are becoming more
westernised, leading to higher demand for meat, which applies
pressure on land and energy use while increasing greenhouse gas
emissions.
Among its recommendations, the project said that research
into new agricultural products needs to start now if big
technological advances are to be made in the next 30 to 40
years.
It added that new systems arising from research and
technology advances should be made easier to adopt by industry,
and that greater investment is needed in soil science, agronomy
and ecosystem research.
The government also needs to attract the brightest young
people to the food, farming and environment sectors to help to
tackle future challenges. Between 2007 and 2017, the UK food and
drink manufacturing industry will need to replace 137,000
people, while there are skills shortages in the fields of food
science, technology and engineering, the project's report said.
It also said that "significant" financial investment will be
needed over the coming decades to upgrade facilities, ensure
that businesses can adapt to climate change and increase
productivity to keep the UK competitive.
