(Corrects name to India Hamilton throughout)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, July 28 India Hamilton and Danny Jack
use meal worms, algae, tree sap and homegrown flowers in a
delicious spread served in a tree house to get their customers
thinking about where their food comes from and its impact on
the planet.
In a project subsidised by the global health foundation, the
Wellcome Trust, Hamilton, a micro-biologist by training, and
Jack were cooking 40 covers twice a day from a make-shift
kitchen at the base of a tree at the Shuffle Film Festival in an
East London park.
The Symbiosis Restaurant is a key feature of the
Shuffle film festival curated by "Shallow Graves" film
director Danny Boyle who was behind the opening ceremony of the
2012 London Olympic Games.
The ethereal restaurant, around 30 m (yards) above ground in
the canopy of the lush, overgrown Tower Hamlets Cemetery
Park, was designed by Jess Sutton and features lightbulbs using
bio-luminescence extracted from squid, an ingredient that
features in one of the starters.
"It's an inspirational space and I love the way they use
organic ingredients and the concept behind it," said Ilaria
Leone, a content manager at an interior design company. "It kept
you thinking as you walked off through the cemetery."
Each dish has a title that explains a relationship between
the ingredients. To represent parasitism, a tacos dish uses a
fungus that causes corn smut, the chicken tacos dish that
eventually kills the corn on which it lives, and Hamilton says
that this represents what humans are in danger of doing to the
planet they depend on to live.
"The use of cows for meat, for example, is bad for the
planet and bad for humans, as well as the animals," she told
Reuters during a busy service.
"Land needs to be cleared for the cows to graze on, and the
meat is not good for human health."
She hopes that serving the food in the tree house will
remind diners of how, in other parts of the world, trees are
being cleared to make way for cattle to graze.
The food is elegantly presented, and features edible flowers
such as violets grown in Hamilton's own garden and herbs growing
in the cemetery park, which is surrounded by tower blocks in
the gritty district of Mile End.
But it is meal worms grown in east London, and served in
dumplings fermented with Chinese vinegar, that represent the
direction people should be looking to source their protein in
future.
Using insects for sustenance will enable humans to wean
themselves from the destructive mass production of protein
involved in producing meat and some vegetable crops, Hamilton
said.
Click on www.shufflefestival.com/ for more on the
festival.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Angus MacSwan)