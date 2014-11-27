(Removes extraneous word from first paragraph)
LONDON Nov 27 Almost three-quarters of fresh
chickens sold by British retailers were found to have traces of
a potentially fatal food-poisoning bug, a food watchdog warned
on Thursday and said major grocers were not doing enough to
tackle the problem.
Tackling the campylobacter bug, the most common form of food
poisoning in Britain, affecting an estimated 280,000 people a
year, is the Foods Standards Agency's (FSA) number one food
safety priority and it is leading a campaign to bring together
the whole food chain to deal with the problem.
Publishing results from the first two quarters of a
year-long survey of campylobacter in fresh chickens, the FSA
said no retailers were meeting end-of-production targets for
reducing contamination.
"These results show that the food industry, especially
retailers, need to do more to reduce the amount of campylobacter
on fresh chickens," said FSA Director of Policy Steve Wearne.
Its survey found that 18 percent of chickens tested had
campylobacter over 1,000 colony forming units per gram (cfu/g),
the highest level of contamination, and more than 70 percent of
chickens had some campylobacter on them.
"This shows there is a long way to go before consumers are
protected from this bug," said Wearne, though he stressed that
if chicken is cooked thoroughly and preparation guidelines are
properly followed, the risk to public health is extremely low.
The FSA said its survey found Wal-Mart's Asda to be
the only major grocer to have a higher incidence of chicken
contaminated by campylobacter at the highest level, compared to
the industry average, while market leader Tesco was the
only major grocer to have a below industry average incidence.
A spokeswoman for Asda said: "We take campylobacter
seriously and it goes without saying that we're disappointed
with these findings. There is no 'silver bullet' to tackle this
issue, but along with other retailers, we're working hard to
find a solution."
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Pravin Char)