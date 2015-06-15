LONDON, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
assignment set by her English teacher was to write about the
worst day of her life, so 15-year-old Aisha Elahi did just that.
She wrote about being pinned down and raped by a man she had
secretly started seeing. At 24, he drove a flashy red car and
came from the same conservative, Asian Muslim community in which
Elahi was raised in the north of England.
When her parents were called to the school and told of the
attack, Elahi's mother sobbed but her father was silent, his
eyes fixed to the floor.
"We went home and no one spoke about it. No one said
anything or talked about going to the police," Elahi recalls,
more than a decade later.
Soon after, Elahi left for a family holiday in her parents'
native India. In her dusty, ancestral village, Elahi was told
she was to marry her cousin -- an arrangement the family deemed
necessary to protect her reputation, and their honour.
Thousands of British girls like Elahi are at risk of being
forced into marriage every year by their parents and extended
family, who use emotional blackmail, beatings and threats of
sexual violence against them, campaigners say.
Cousins are often chosen to be their husbands to ensure
assets remain in the family, and to preserve caste, culture and
religion. Marriages also occur to enable spouses from Pakistan,
India or Bangladesh among others to be brought to Britain.
Elahi begged her father to change his mind.
Perched at his feet, she pleaded with him again and again,
but the ceremony went ahead.
"I've never seen the video of the wedding. I couldn't bear
to watch it. I couldn't bear seeing myself caked in make-up with
all this jewellery heaped on me," said Elahi, a smartly-dressed
professional.
"LITTLE MORE THAN SLAVERY"
The battle to end forced marriage, which Prime Minister
David Cameron has called "little more than slavery", received a
boost last week when a 34-year-old man became the first person
in Britain to be jailed for the practice since it became a
criminal offence on June 16, 2014.
The man, who admitted forcing a 25-year-old woman to marry
him, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for charges also
including rape, bigamy and voyeurism.
"We are encouraged by this first conviction and hope that
the new law is also having a deterrent effect," said Karen
Bradley, minister for preventing abuse and exploitation.
"However, we know legislation alone is not enough and we
remain focused on prevention, support, and protection for
victims and those at risk of becoming victims."
Elahi would agree.
Like many others, she believes the law does not solve the
problem that many victims do not come forward because they do
not want their parents put on trial or imprisoned.
"I think it speaks volumes that we have had not a single
prosecution of a 'classic' forced marriage, one which is
organised by parents and family members," Elahi said, commenting
on last week's case.
However, those who campaigned for the law say such
legislation is crucial -- among them Jasvinder Sanghera, who
escaped a forced marriage as a teenager before setting up Karma
Nirvana, a charity helping other survivors.
"Law isn't just about criminal convictions, it's about
changing societal attitudes," said Sanghera, noting that
domestic violence was once just as hidden as forced marriage,
before media campaigns put it on the national agenda.
"I couldn't say to my mother at the age of 14, when it was
happening to me, 'You can't do this to me, it's against the
law'. But today, victims can own it as a crime," Sanghera told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
She said since forced marriage was made illegal, more police
forces and schools across the country had sought training from
Karma Nirvana on how to deal with the problem -- proof the law
was having an impact.
EMANCIPATED
Besides Britain, only a handful of countries have
criminalised forced marriage -- Germany, Austria, Belgium,
Cyprus, Denmark and Australia among them.
Britain's move was seen as a breakthrough by activists who
complained that the fear of being branded racist meant police
officers, social workers and teachers had treated forced
marriage as a cultural matter rather than abuse.
Last year, the interior ministry's Forced Marriage Unit
advised or provided support in 1,267 potential cases of forced
marriage -- in which one in five victims were 17 or younger.
Most cases had links with Pakistan, India and Bangladesh,
others with Afghanistan, Somalia, Turkey, Iraq, Sri Lanka and
Iran.
Experts say the real number of victims is likely to be much
higher because many young women do not report the crime out of
fear or guilt. Others simply disappear abroad.
On her wedding night, Elahi had to be physically pushed by
her parents over the threshold of her new husband's house.
"His mum used to lock the metal door from the outside. For
the first two or three nights, he'd talk to me but eventually he
gave up being nice," she said.
After a while, Elahi's family returned to Britain,
abandoning her to a life of cooking and cleaning for her husband
and in-laws.
"Never mind the rape, the beatings, the forced marriage --
what really gets to me is how they left me, that they got on
that plane," she said, still in disbelief.
Now in her early thirties, Elahi has written "Shackled
Sisters", a collection of stories about forced marriage
involving Asian women.
It depicts girls who are punished for exercising the
freedoms that most take for granted in Britain, and how whole
communities are complicit in their abuse.
Elahi, a warm, spirited woman, eventually escaped India and
returned to Britain where she went back to school, found a
part-time job, made English friends and broke from her family.
Despite what they put her through, Elahi said she could
never have incriminated her parents. She could not live with
herself if she had.
"As an emancipated female, who is well-educated, if I
wouldn't prosecute my family, what chance does a girl have who's
been hidden from the Western world?" Elahi said.
