LONDON, March 16 The head of a British
parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media
reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial
markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the
possibility of leaks.
Andrew Tyrie, chair of the Treasury Committee, urged the
Financial Conduct Authority to look into the reports which
suggested data could have been leaked ahead of time to give some
investors an edge in financial markets.
"The Financial Conduct Authority will want to consider this
matter, if it is not already doing so, given one of its
objectives is to protect and enhance the integrity of the UK
financial system," he said in a letter to FCA chief executive
Andrew Bailey dated March 15.
A spokesman for the FCA, which is responsible for
investigating misconduct in financial markets, said the agency
would "work on a response to the letter in due course." He
declined to comment further.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that on eight occasions over the
past 12 months the pound moved against the dollar in the minutes
before the release of the retail sales numbers in a way that
correctly anticipated the direction of the currency once the
figures were published.
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal published an analysis of
207 releases of British inflation, industrial production and
labour market data, which showed that on 59.5 percent of
occasions British government bond futures moved ahead of the
data in what proved to be the right direction.
The Office for National Statistics, which publishes the
data, has declined to comment on the specifics of the analyses
but a spokesman said on Tuesday it takes protection of
unreleased economic data "extremely seriously".
In 2011, the ONS investigated rumours that data showing an
unexpected drop in inflation had been circulating in the markets
before the official release time. The ONS has declined to
comment on the outcome of that investigation.
The ONS provides the retail sales figures 24 hours ahead of
their publication to 41 people at the Bank of England, the
business ministry, Cabinet Office, Downing Street and the
Treasury.
GRAPHIC - Sterling moves ahead of retail sales data tmsnrt.rs/2nfNwsi
