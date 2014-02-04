LONDON Feb 4 Britain's financial watchdog said it was unlikely that any conclusions will be reached this year in its probe into potential manipulation of foreign exchange markets.

"I would be surprised if we got to conclusions within this year. I hope that we will next year," Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Martin Wheatley told UK lawmakers on Tuesday.

"We are still in the investigation phase... The allegations are every bit as bad as they have been with Libor," Wheatley added.

Banks including Barclays and UBS have been fined $6 billion for rigging Libor benchmark interest rates.

Wheatley said 10 banks have said they were cooperating with the forex probe.

The FCA is also probing other benchmarks that were being probed, but Wheatley declined to name them.