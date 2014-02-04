LONDON Feb 4 Britain's financial watchdog said
it was unlikely that any conclusions will be reached this year
in its probe into potential manipulation of foreign exchange
markets.
"I would be surprised if we got to conclusions within this
year. I hope that we will next year," Financial Conduct
Authority Chief Executive Martin Wheatley told UK lawmakers on
Tuesday.
"We are still in the investigation phase... The allegations
are every bit as bad as they have been with Libor," Wheatley
added.
Banks including Barclays and UBS have
been fined $6 billion for rigging Libor benchmark interest
rates.
Wheatley said 10 banks have said they were cooperating with
the forex probe.
The FCA is also probing other benchmarks that were being
probed, but Wheatley declined to name them.