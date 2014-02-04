* FCA says forex manipulation allegations a surprise
* Other unnamed benchmarks also being probed by FCA
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's financial watchdog said
it was unlikely to reach any conclusions this year in its probe
into potential manipulation of foreign exchange markets.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates are used to set the value
of trillions of dollars of investments and regulators are
looking at whether traders at some of the world's biggest banks
colluded to manipulate the rates.
"I would be surprised if we got to conclusions within this
year. I hope that we will next year," Financial Conduct
Authority Chief Executive Martin Wheatley told UK lawmakers on
Tuesday.
"We are still in the investigation phase ... The allegations
are every bit as bad as they have been with Libor," Wheatley
added.
Banks including Barclays and UBS have
been fined $6 billion for rigging Libor benchmark interest rates
and some of the same banks are cooperating with regulators in
the forex probe.
Wheatley said the foreign exchange market was different to
Libor in that the forex rates were based on actual trades
conducted in very liquid markets, while Libor is compiled by
banks submitting their own quotes.
He said "the "surprise for all of us" was that the
allegations about fixing forex trades and the suggestion of
collusion among traders have become so strong.
He accepted a point made by one lawmaker that given what's
emerging about the foreign exchange markets, people won't trust
how benchmarks are fixed.
Several lawmakers pressed Wheatley for reassurance that the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was the lead regulator in the
probe into foreign exchange markets being conducted by
supervisors in the United States and Switzerland as well.
Lawmakers have accused UK regulators of playing second
fiddle to their U.S. counterparts in the Libor probes.
Wheatley said there was no formal agreement on who was the
lead regulator in a global forex probe but the FCA would be at
the forefront.
"The activities happened in London and we have the lead
position in terms of access to information and traders,"
Wheatley said.
Ten banks have said they are cooperating with the forex
probe, he said.
Wheatley also confirmed that the FCA was probing other types
of benchmarks used in London, but declined to name them.