LONDON, June 5 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) is examining data related to a global investigation into
the possible manipulation of currency markets, but has yet to
open a criminal investigation, it said on Thursday.
"The SFO is receiving and examining complex data on this
topic. If and when we open a criminal investigation, that
decision will be announced in the usual way," the agency's head
David Green said in an emailed statement.
Britain's financial regulator, the FCA, has been
investigating allegations of manipulation in the $5 trillion a
day market since late last year. It was not immediately
available for comment. A string of other authorities worldwide
are also looking into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in
the market by senior bankers.
