LONDON Nov 23 Britain on Friday announced a new 46 million pound ($73.5 million) contract to buy 51 Foxhound patrol vehicles from a unit of U.S. defence firm General Dynamics.

Foxhounds are used in Afghanistan and are designed to dissipate blasts from roadside bombs and drive on only three wheels if necessary. Their engines are designed to be replaceable within 30 minutes.

"Foxhound is an enormous leap forward in capability; the off-road mobility, enhanced protection and night-vision systems that it offers to the troops on the ground are unmatched in a vehicle of this size," defence equipment minister Philip Dunne said in a statement.

The order will bring the army's fleet of the vehicles up to 376. Britain has some 9,000 troops in Afghanistan, and plans to withdraw the bulk of its forces by the end of 2014.