LONDON, June 10 British lawmakers said they
would conduct an inquiry into the independence of the Bank of
England's new financial risk watchdog, following questions over
its relationship with government and its appointment process.
Doubts had been raised over the independence of the
Financial Policy Committee, set up following the financial
crisis in 2011 to pinpoint economic risks, parliament's Treasury
Committee said in a statement on Monday.
The committee cited a letter from finance minister George
Osborne that set out the FPC's remit after it gained formal
powers on April 1.
Osborne had written to outgoing central bank governor Mervyn
King, saying the FPC should consider short-term growth as well
as longer-term stability.
The committee also mentioned the replacement of hawkish FPC
members with new ones seen by critics as more friendly to banks
and businesses. Confirmation hearings for three new appointees
took place last week.
"The FPC is still finding its feet. It is crucial that its
independence is safeguarded from the start," said Treasury
Committee Chairman Andrew Tyrie.
"It is therefore particularly important that the appointment
process and early exchanges between the Treasury and the FPC
don't give the appearance that it has been compromised."
The committee said it would also look at the rules relating
to the appointment and conduct of members of BoE bodies,
including the FPC, the older Monetary Policy Committee, and the
BoE Court.
Last week, the Treasury Committee quizzed the new external
members of the FPC - Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin
Taylor - about the right trade-off between regulation and growth
at their confirmation hearings.
It later expressed "serious concerns" about the appointment
of Furse, who sat on the board of Belgian bank Fortis during its
botched takeover of a stake in ABN AMRO in 2007.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by John Stonestreet)