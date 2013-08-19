UPDATE 1-S.Korea's March crude imports from Iran hit record high
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
BALCOMBE, England Aug 19 Police at an anti-fracking camp in rural England arrested at least a dozen protesters on Monday, including Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas, according to a Reuters reporter.
The arrests were made as a long-running standoff at an oil exploration site turned violent with several protesters seen being carried by police into vans in the village of Balcombe in West Sussex about 35 miles (55 km) south of London.
Opponents of the drilling process known as 'fracking' have already forced privately owned Cuadrilla Resources to suspend oil drilling at the site. A spokeswoman for the No Dash for Gas group said people were arrested earlier in the day and more detained as police tried to clear roads around the site.
Sussex police said they would announce later on Monday how many people had been arrested. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects that it hopes will push economic growth above 7 percent from next year, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.