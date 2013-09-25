LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's only elected member of
parliament from the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, was charged
with public order offences on Wednesday after taking part in a
protest last month against the shale gas extraction process
known as fracking.
Lucas was among 36 activists arrested on Aug. 19 as they
tried to block access to an exploration site operated by
Cuadrilla Resources near the picturesque village of Balcombe in
Sussex, southern England.
The Crown Prosecution Service said there was sufficient
evidence and it was in the public interest to prosecute Lucas
for breaching a police order on public assemblies and wilful
obstruction of the highway.
Lucas will appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Oct.
9. The offences are considered to be minor and the maximum
penalty is a fine of 1,000 pounds ($1,600).
"I firmly believe in the right to peaceful protest and
remain deeply concerned about the impact of fracking on climate
change and wider environment," Lucas said in a statement.
The protests, a stand-off which lasted more than a month,
prompted a national debate about fracking - the retrieval of gas
and oil from rock by injection of high-pressure water, sand and
chemicals.
Critics say it can trigger small earthquakes and pollute
water supplies. The Conservative-led government has backed
fracking as an "energy revolution" that can create jobs and
lower power bills.
Lucas represents the Sussex constituency of Brighton
Pavilion. Her election as a member of parliament in 2010 marked
the first time a representative of the Green Party joined the
House of Commons.
($1 = 0.6256 British pounds)
