LONDON Jan 19 Two groups of Church of England
advisers have cautiously endorsed fracking for shale gas in the
United Kingdom provided it does not conflict with climate change
policy and robust regulations are put in place.
If the Church's advisory panel had come out against
fracking, the decision would have been widely cited by lobbying
groups active on climate issues as well as local issues to
oppose further drilling and fracturing.
Instead its cautious endorsement, subject to conditions, is
in line with an evolving consensus that does not oppose fracking
in principle but is likely to remain wary in practice for the
time being.
"Shale gas is a potentially useful element in achieving a
transition to a much lower carbon economy," church advisers
wrote in a briefing paper published on Tuesday.
"The government's public commitment to reducing the UK's
carbon emissions ... provides a context which should ensure that
shale gas is not treated as an alibi for ducking carbon
reduction commitments."
Fracking can be a "morally acceptable practice" provided
that it does not undermine the clean energy transition, that
robust safety and environmental regulations are put in place,
and that local communities are given a say.
"We recognise and sympathise with the concerns of
individuals and communities who are directly affected by
fracking," the report notes.
"It is essential that their legitimate concerns are heard
and appropriate protections and compensation are in place."
The ethical assessment is contained in a joint briefing
published on Jan. 17 by the Mission and Public Affairs Council
and Environmental Working Group of the Church of England.
It is intended to help shape the church's thinking as well
as provide input for the investment decisions of the Church
Commissioners ("Shale gas and fracking", Church of England,
December 2016).
The Church Commissioners manage an asset portfolio valued at
around 7 billion pounds ($9 billion) on behalf of England's
state church (Church Commissioners Annual Report 2015).
They are among the leadership of the movement for
responsible and ethical investing and a key target for
non-government organisations lobbying on climate and energy
issues.
The guarded endorsement of fracking is broadly in line with
current government policy, which supports carefully regulated
development with compensation payments to local communities.
The authors conclude fracking for shale gas can be
reconciled with climate commitments if it displaces imported
liquefied natural gas and higher carbon energy sources such as
coal.
The assessment relies heavily on the UK government's carbon
budgeting framework which it says should ensure any increase in
greenhouse emissions from shale gas must be offset by a
reduction from other sectors.
"The government's commitment to (the 2015 Paris climate
agreement) means that overall carbon consumption in the UK must
be constrained whatever its source," the report observes.
"As shale gas is a cleaner option than some alternatives,
the case can be made that, as transition to a low carbon economy
is a gradual process, shale gas has an important role to play in
such a policy."
The moral acceptability of fracking then rests on the
robustness of the regulatory regime and its ability to engage
with community concerns, according to the report.
"We are persuaded that a robust planning and regulatory
regime could be constructed," the report concludes, but it will
need "constant vigilance".
In practice, Britain's shale gas industry remains at an
infant stage. Only four wells have been drilled into shale
formations. Just one of those has been fractured so far and that
induced seismic activity.
Britain's potential shale resource base is thought to be
large but its technical recoverability and cost are subject to
considerable uncertainty that can only be resolved by drilling.
The national government is broadly supportive of the
practice and is encouraging more development in England but
fracking moratoriums are in place in Scotland and Wales.
Domestic shale production is unlikely to occur on any
significant scale within the next 5-10 years and Britain may
never develop substantial onshore output given its complicated
planning process.
Britain's local government machinery exhibits a formidable
bias against any sort of development outside major urban
centres, compounding the nation's housing shortage.
