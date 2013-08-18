* Men, women, children join trek to drilling site
* Government hoping for production boost, price cuts
* Campaign groups warn of impact of fracking
By Sarah Young
BALCOMBE, England, Aug 18 British opposition to
shale gas extraction flared up in the tiny village of Balcombe
on Sunday as hundreds marched on an oil exploration site in
protest at the drilling process known as 'fracking'.
Banner-waving men, women and children travelled in by buses
and bikes to join locals in a mile-long trek, surrounded by
police, towards a drilling operation run by Cuadrilla Resources
in the picturesque English county of West Sussex.
Britain's government needs to win over a sceptical public if
it is to stimulate a U.S.-style production boom and offset
dwindling North Sea oil and gas reserves. The massive expansion
of U.S. shale gas extraction has driven down energy prices and
cut dependence on imports there.
"I'd like the politicians to know that they have to be more
careful and consult with communities more before they allow
fracking," said 35-year-old Gabriel Schucan before the march.
Groups orchestrating the protest said it would be followed
by two days of "direct action" on Monday and Tuesday. Acting on
police advice, Cuadrilla on Friday said it was suspending
drilling due to the protests.
"Direct action speeds up the national conversation a little
bit. It forces us to talk about the things we don't want to talk
about," said Ben Healey, a 39-year-old environmental consultant.
Activists are concerned the hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, process used to extract gas from rocks underground can
trigger small earthquakes and pollute water supplies. Other
protesters oppose any oil and gas exploration in the
countryside.
Cuadrilla Resources, which is drilling a conventional oil
well in Balcombe, is the only company to have fracked a shale
gas well elsewhere in Britain, making its activities a target
for protesters.
Local campaigners and a group opposed to fracking, Frack
Off, have been protesting at the site since drilling started in
July. At one of two "family friendly" activist camps, a
volunteer said they had been feeding up to 500 people per day.
ENERGY SECURITY
Prime Minister David Cameron has been unequivocal in his
support for fracking as a way to create jobs and cut energy
bills. Land in the north of the country is estimated to hold
enough gas to meet Britain's needs for the next 40 years.
But lawmakers in Cameron's Conservative party fear the push
for more fracking could cost them votes in rural constituencies.
A recent poll showed public opinion is split, with 40 percent of
Britons against fracking in their area and the same proportion
in favour.
Cuadrilla Chairman John Browne, a former chief executive at
British Petroleum, said fracking for shale oil and gas was
important for Britain's energy security.
"This is about getting domestic resources. Domestic gas is
more green than imported gas, and we need to explore as much
domestic resource as we can," said Lord Browne. "It's right for
our energy security, and, if done safely, we should pursue it."
With natural gas imports from outside the North Sea set to
surpass domestic production by 2015 Britain has been looking for
new gas sources to meet rising import needs. Imports have so far
mostly come from Norway and, increasingly, Qatar, but Britain
risks losing out to higher-paying Asian customers in the race to
secure new supplies.
Campaign group Friends of the Earth argues British shale
production would not be significant enough on its own to cut
energy bills across the EU-wide market, and rising global demand
would soak up any extra production.
(Writing by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens)