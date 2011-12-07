LONDON Dec 7 Britain and France plan to
work together on developing military drones, the British defence
minister said on Wednesday.
Referring to an agreement last year to increase military
collaboration in a bid to cut costs, Defence
Secretary Philip Hammond told a parliamentary committee there
would be a joint announcement on drones by London and Paris:
"The discussion around industrial cooperation has centred
initially on work on unmanned aerial vehicles and work has been
going on to prepare an announcement around a commitment to the
assessment phase for an unmanned aerial vehicle project.
"We will look for a suitable opportunity, probably now in
the new year, to make a joint announcement to that effect."
A year ago, Britain's BAE Systems said it was in
talks with France's Dassault Aviation about working
together on the development of unmanned aircraft - also known as
UAVs - which are being used increasingly by world armies for
both reconnaissance and attacks without endangering pilots.
Hammond said his French counterparts were "committed" to the
idea, despite economic difficulties and a French presidential
election next year.
Greater military collaboration with France is seen in
Britain as a key plank of efforts to maintain defence capability
while slimming down the armed forces to save money.
Britain's coalition government last year slashed defence
spending by about eight percent in real terms over four years.
"I suspect that the French, post the presidential election,
will have to look very hard at their budget plans for the
future," Hammond said.
"I think the French military and the military procurement
establishment is already beginning to think about how to do
things more effectively and efficiently and collaboration has to
be part of that process."
Hammond said he had assurances from the British finance
ministry that a previously announced increase in defence
equipment spending, of one percent in real terms from 2015,
would not be affected by any further cuts in total government
spending.
"I do have a reassurance from the Treasury that the
commitment to the one percent increase in the equipment budget
remains a firm commitment and whatever happens to the overall
package, that part of the budget will be protected," he said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)