* MD Street says regrets comments, apologises unreservedly
* Describes Eurostar station as "squalor pit of Europe"
* Disparages award given at World Retail Congress in Paris
(Adds apology from John Lewis' Andy Street)
By Guy Faulconbridge and James Davey
LONDON, Oct 3 The head of British retailer John
Lewis has apologised after saying France is such a hopeless
country where nothing works that investors should pull their
money out quickly.
"I have never been to a country more ill at ease ... nothing
works and worse, nobody cares about it," Managing Director Andy
Street was quoted by the Times newspaper as telling a London
audience in a dinner speech after his train was delayed from
Paris.
A spokeswoman for John Lewis , Britain's
biggest department store operator, confirmed that the comments
attributed to Street were accurately reported but said they were
intended "not to be taken seriously".
However, Street later issued a statement to say sorry. "The
remarks I made were supposed to be lighthearted views, and
tongue in cheek. On reflection I clearly went too far. I regret
the comments, and apologise unreservedly."
Street, who has worked for nearly three decades at John
Lewis after graduating from Oxford University, cast Europe's
second largest economy as sclerotic and contrasted Paris
negatively with London.
"You get on Eurostar from something I can only describe as
the squalor pit of Europe, Gare du Nord, and you get off at a
modern, forward-looking station (St Pancras)," he was quoted as
saying.
Street said an award John Lewis was given in Paris during
this week's World Retail Congress was "made of plastic and is
frankly revolting".
"If I needed any further evidence of a country in decline,
here it is. Every time I (see it), I shall think, God help
France," he was quoted as saying. "If you've got investments in
French businesses, get them out quickly."
Bigger than Britain's for the 1980s and most of the 1990s,
France's economy lagged from 1998 until the 2008 financial
crisis but has been bigger than Britain's since.
This year France's nominal gross domestic product is
forecast by the International Monetary Fund to grow to $2.89
trillion this year while Britain's is forecast to grow to $2.83
trillion.
Under Street, John Lewis, whose worker co-ownership model
has been lauded by Prime Minister David Cameron, has been the
star performer of Britain's retail sector.
Its generally more affluent customers were less hurt by the
economic downturn and it has a bias to the more prosperous south
east of England.
A big push online, improvements to stores, products,
service, promotions and marketing, have also chimed with
shoppers. Last month it posted a 62 percent rise in first half
operating profit to 56.3 million pounds on sales up 9.4 percent
to 1.87 billion pounds ($3 billion).
John Lewis, which sells many French products in Britain, is
planning to launch a French-language version of its website
denominated in euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.6222 British pound)
(Editing by Alison Williams)