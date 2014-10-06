LONDON Oct 6 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
rebuked the head of a major British retailer on Monday for
saying his country was "in decline", dismissing the comments as
a cliched vision of France that the UK media loved to spread.
In a speech to lawmakers and financiers in London, Valls
rejected comments by John Lewis Managing Director Andy Street
who apologised last week after advising investors, in a
light-hearted after-dinner talk, to pull their money out of
France.
Without naming Street directly, Valls said: "Let me remind
this British businessman who all of a sudden had some sort of
startling vision and said that France was finished.
"He has presented excuses and apologised, and I would like
to thank him for doing that, because he had forgotten that
France was the fifth largest economy in the world and the second
in Europe."
After suffering delays on the Paris-to-London Eurostar
train, Street said: "I have never been to a country more ill at
ease ... nothing works and worse, nobody cares about it."
In remarks which he later explained were meant as tongue in
cheek, he concluded: "God help France."
Prime Minister Valls did ruefully concede that Parisian
station Gare du Nord, which Street called the "squalor pit of
Europe" did need to be rebuilt, but he criticised the British
media, accusing them of misrepresenting French economic policy.
"Everyday I read your press, I listen and I watch what is
being said about France," said Valls, who had earlier met Prime
Minister David Cameron. "Too often I see in some of your
newspapers some bias, prejudices and attacks as well."
CARICATURE
Valls appealed to investors to ignore what he called the
"caricature" of France as left-wing and anti-business.
"There is a persistent cliché ... according to which the
left would be angry with business, and therefore a Socialist
prime minister should not be meeting entrepreneurs, financial
institutions or even worse, bankers," he said.
"But nothing is more wrong ... on the contrary, I believe
that my role in office is to reach out to economic
stakeholders."
Last week France pushed back against European Union budget
rules saying it would take two years more than previously
promised to bring its borrowing back within EU limits.
Euro zone officials on Monday told Reuters that France's
latest budget would be rejected by the European Commission under
new rules that grant the bloc's executive arm the power to
demand changes to draft budgets.
A French presidential official later told Reuters that Paris
did not expect the budget bill to be rejected.
Valls outlined his case for investment in France, saying
President Francois Hollande's government was committed to
lowering taxes and attracting private business.
