LONDON Dec 23 The 2,000-megawatt subsea
power cable which links the British and French power markets
will operate at half of its capacity between March 1 and
approximately June 30, 2012 for valve replacement work, operator
National Grid said on Friday.
The work period's end date is approximate, stretching over a
17-week period, the company said.
The interconnector's capacity will also be reduced to 1,500
MW for maintenance between Sept 3-7 and to 1,000 MW between Oct.
8-12, the 2012 outage schedule showed.
The cable's valve replacement work also reduced capacity
over months during 2011 as procedures lasted longer than
expected.
The 70-kilometre long cable is jointly owned by National
Grid and its French counterpart RTE.