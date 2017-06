LONDON Britain will consider giving more help to the French military operation against Islamist militants in Mali, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

"We'll be looking at other transport and surveillance assets that we can let the French use to help them in what they are doing," Cameron told parliament, adding that the government's security council would discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Britain has already lent France the use of two C-17 military transport planes.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Andrew Osborn)