* Iranian brothers have led high-profile life style
* SFO lawyer says office would welcome more funding
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, May 24 A senior judge said Britain's
Serious Fraud Office had failed to set out a "rather simple"
case clearly during an investigation into the Tchenguiz
brothers, two high-profile property barons, and called for
better funding for the agency.
Judge John Thomas, who has already slated the fraud-busting
agency for "sheer incompetence" in the case linked to the
collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing bank in 2008, told the High
Court the agency had no excuse for its bungled investigation.
"There can't be any excuse for that (not setting out facts
clearly) ... This is the story of almost anyone who gets
themselves in a wrong position in the markets," he told the last
day on Thursday of a three-day hearing, sought by the Tchenguiz
brothers, to challenge how the SFO handled the investigation.
"The issue here is: were the devices used by the bank,
Robert Tchenguiz or Vincent Tchenguiz legitimate or dishonest?"
James Eadie, the leading lawyer for the SFO, responded that
he was sure the cash-strapped office would welcome any further
funding, although he added: "Whether my other masters at the
Treasury (finance ministry) will agree is another matter."
The SFO has been forced to admit to a litany of errors in
the most ambitious case brought under former chief Richard
Alderman since it commissioned police to arrest the two
Iranian-born brothers and raid properties in March 2011.
With new director David Green at the helm -- albeit for just
a month -- the agency earlier this week admitted it was urgently
reviewing the status of Vincent as a suspect, a move that could
see the investigation against him dropped within a month.
The Tchenquiz bothers, renowned for their champagne-fuelled
parties and super yachts, bedazzled Britain in the 1990s with a
string of high-profile property purchases.
POLICE PASS BUCK
A lawyer for the police, quizzed about the grounds for
briefly arresting the brothers last year, noted that officers
were following the instructions of the SFO and therefore bore no
responsibility for claims of wrongful arrest.
The brothers have argued that the Kaupthing bank
investigation and high-profile arrest jeopardised their
relationships with other lenders and inflicted huge losses on
their business interests -- a point the judge has acknowledged.
The Tchenguiz business empire, which once included large
stakes in retailer J Sainsbury, pub chain Mitchells and
Butlers and a vast portfolio of property assets valued
at up to 4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), has been severely
dented since the Icelandic banking collapse.
But the brothers still maintain a high profile and Vincent
and his companies still own and manage around one percent of
England's housing stock.
The SFO's investigation now hinges in part on whether it can
prove Robert's business dealings with Kaupthing were dishonest.
The Tchenguiz legal team, which includes Peter Goldsmith, a
former attorney general and former Director of Public
Prosecutions Ken Macdonald, say the information placed in front
of the judge was riddled with misrepresentations,
non-disclosures and, possibly inadvertently, false accounting.