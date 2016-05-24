LONDON May 24 The Serious Fraud Office (SFO),
Britain's leading fraud and corruption investigator and
prosecutor, said on Tuesday it was re-examining a funding model
that has been criticised for risking weakening investigations
and delaying cases.
So-called "blockbuster funding", under which the agency can
request extra cash for costly cases directly from the
government, was criticised in a report published on Tuesday by
the Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (CPSI), which reviews
the effectiveness of the SFO's structures and governance.
The CPSI said such a model, which allows the SFO to shore up
its staffing levels with external experts for big cases, could
damage investigations, did not provide value for money and
prevented the agency from building future expertise in-house.
It said that when it inspected the agency 21 percent of
staff were not permanent employees.
"There is therefore an inherent lack of consistency in (SFO)
teams, which becomes particularly problematic because of the
lengthy nature of SFO investigations," the report said. "This
disruption increases the risk of delay in cases and may weaken
the investigative strategy going forward."
The CPSI report, which praised the SFO board for improving
the reputation of the agency externally over the last four
years, also suggested other reforms such as a smaller management
board, appointing a chief executive, clearer reporting and
delegation lines for committees and holistic risk management.
SFO head David Green said in an emailed statement that the
agency was "giving new consideration" to a funding model he has
said in the past is not perfect, but which "does the job".
He said the SFO was also carefully considering
recommendations such as appointing a CEO or chief operating
officer and changing the structure of the management board.
Legal experts have already criticised a funding model they
argue could lead to political interference with cases that can
concern influential blue-chip British companies. The SFO's
current caseload includes investigations into Barclays,
Rolls-Royce and GSK.
The SFO operates on a core annual budget of around 35
million pounds ($51 mln), although extra cash injections to pay
for costly cases have pushed that up to around 50 million pounds
a year over the last few years.
Its biggest and costliest cases have included the
investigation into the alleged manipulation of financial
benchmarks such as Libor (London interbank offered rate), which
to date has yielded one conviction and one guilty plea.
Five former Barclays traders are on trial at Southwark Crown
Court and further trials of individuals accused of manipulating
Euribor (euro interbank offered rate) are expected to begin next
year.
($1 = 0.6838 pounds)
