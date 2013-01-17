LONDON Jan 17 A British judge sentenced a fake
tycoon who defrauded two banks out of 769 million pounds to
seven years in jail on Thursday but said the banks bore some
responsibility because of their poor checks.
Achilleas Kallakis, 44, was convicted of fraud on Wednesday
for obtaining 740 million pounds ($1.18 billion) in loans from
Allied Irish Banks on false premises, in one of
Britain's biggest real estate scams. He used the money to buy
properties and fund a millionaire lifestyle.
Kallakis obtained another 29 million pounds to convert a
ferry into a super-yacht from Bank of Scotland, now part of
Lloyds also under false premises.
Co-defendant Alexander Williams, 44, was sentenced to five
years in jail for producing forged documents to back up
Kallakis's fake claims to the banks.
"The two banks, Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Scotland,
have undoubtedly acted carelessly and imprudently by failing to
make full enquiries before advancing the money," said judge
Andrew Goymer, delivering his sentence.
"While I do not equate the position of the banks with that
of a householder or car owner who forgets to secure his house or
car and becomes the victim of burglary or theft, they do bear
some responsibility for what happened."
The judge noted that Bank of Scotland had been warned by its
lawyers about the risks of accepting a particular letter of
assurances from a Swiss lawyer backing up Kallakis's application
for a loan.
"It almost beggars belief that senior management chose to
disregard that warning in its rush to complete the deal at all
costs," he said.
"It is however quite apparent that both defendants took full
advantage of the prevailing banking culture in which corners
were cut and checks on applications were superficial and
cursory."