LONDON, July 7 Britain's accounting watchdog
said it will investigate the conduct of some accountants
involved with RSA Insurance Ireland, which had to be bailed out
by its British parent RSA.
The Financial Reporting Council said it would investigate
the conduct of certain individuals in connection with "financial
irregularities" at the Irish division.
The investigation will cover 2012 "and relevant prior
periods as a result of the identification of issues within the
claims and accounting functions announced by RSA Insurance Group
plc at the end of 2013," the FRC said in a statement.
RSA has blamed a handful of executives at the Irish division
for accounting irregularities that led to the group to
overstating its profits in Ireland and required it to tap
shareholders for cash to plug the hole in its finances.
