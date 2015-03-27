LONDON, March 27 Russian oligarch Mikhail
Fridman's battle to salvage his North Sea gas fields purchase
will take weeks if not months to resolve as the British cabinet
has left it for the next government to take the decision,
sources said.
Sources familiar with the discussions said the extent of the
delay would depend on the outcome of the general election in
May.
Banking sources said the delay would prolong the uncertainty
around ownership of the assets and complicate the bank lending
necessary to continue investments in them.
However, the assets are already generating cash for Fridman
and will continue to do so during the delay, which will give the
oligarch more time to mount a strategy on persuading the next
government that he is the right owner for the fields.
Britain has opposed the purchase of 11 gas fields by
Fridman's LetterOne fund from Germany's RWE, as part
of a 5 billion euro ($5.4 billion) acquisition of RWE's oil unit
DEA.
Britain argues the deal's structure does not alleviate
concerns that any possible future sanctions against Russia for
its actions in Ukraine, which could include LetterOne's owners,
could negatively affect production.
Fridman has threatened to sue the government if it forces
his company to divest UK assets, but later hired consultants to
consider other options including a sale or a swap of North Sea
fields.
Sources said Prime Minister David Cameron's cabinet,
including Energy Secretary Ed Davey, did not meet to discuss the
issue this week.
Britain's parliament held its final pre-election session on
Thursday and will be officially dissolved on Monday, leaving
ministers still technically able to make decisions but bound by
convention not to come out with major announcements.
"This government will certainly not take a final decision.
It will be weeks if not months before a new cabinet comes back
to the issue," one source familiar with government discussions
said.
Another source said parliament members have told the
government they would want to convene a hearing if the deal was
approved.
"No one will take the risk of making a final ruling now,"
the second source said.
The move by the British energy ministry to block the deal
was supported by Cameron and involved discussions with security
officials - highlighting how high up the ranks the debate about
Fridman's investment has gone.
Fridman hired John Browne, former chief executive of BP
, to help expand DEA globally, including in the United
States, and possibly salvage the North Sea deal.
Britain's energy ministry and LetterOne declined to comment
for this story.
TEST CASE FOR RUSSIAN ELITE
The battle by Fridman is being watched by Russia's wealthy
elite for signs whether attitudes towards their investments are
changing after decades during which billions of dollars have
flown from Moscow into British companies and London properties.
The DEA transaction was first announced a year ago when the
West imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
Many Russian companies and allies of President Vladimir
Putin have been hit by sanctions over the past year and many
politicians in Europe have voiced concerns about Russian
investments abroad.
However, Fridman's dispute is the first of its kind in which
a transaction by a Russian company and individual not targeted
by sanctions has come under threat amid the worst stand-off
between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.
The clash between Fridman and Britain reached a peak last
month when Davey blocked the deal and told LetterOne to submit
new assurances or sell the assets. On March 11, LetterOne
responded but has not heard back since.
"The North Sea assets are making money for LetterOne because
it already owns the fields. So while the government is thinking
what to do next, LetterOne will make a few more millions. It is
a nice problem to have," one banker familiar with the deal said.
North Sea fields represent 3 to 5 percent of UK gas output
and are not the biggest assets of DEA, which also produces oil
and gas in Norway, Egypt, Libya, Germany, Poland, Turkmenistan
and Algeria.
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
