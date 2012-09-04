LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's financial regulator has
sent letters to the nine largest banks and building societies in
the UK requesting details of their IT contingency plans, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The Financial Services Authority wants the main high street
banks to detail their efforts to prevent a software glitch like
the one that hit Royal Bank of Scotland in June,
rendering the bank unable to process payments for clients.
The letter, sent by two senior FSA executives, also demands
the names of senior managers who could be held personally
responsible if information technology systems experience
problems.
They also requested that each bank submit a written account
of what had been done to "to ensure the overall resilience of
critical infrastructure and banking processes" and what
contingency plans were in place to restore service "within an
acceptable timeframe" if a failure did occur, the FT said.