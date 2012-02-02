LONDON Feb 2 Britain's Financial Services Authority, due to be replaced in 2013 after being heavily criticised during the credit crisis, said on Thursday it needed a 16 percent rise in funding for its last year.

The regulator said it had an annual funding requirement of 578.4 million pounds ($917 million) for 2012-13, up from 500 million in 2011/12.

Britain will replace the FSA with two new regulatory bodies, after the FSA was blamed for not having spotted major problems at British banks, such as Royal Bank of Scotland, during the 2008 credit crisis.

The Prudential Regulation Authority will look at firm-specific risks and will be housed within the Bank of England, and the separate Financial Conduct Authority will focus on consumer protection. ($1 = 0.6306 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)